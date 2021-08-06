Chef Knife Logo

Make a sharp first impression with a playful cleaver-driven logo animation built for culinary, restaurant, and cooking content. This minimal, flat-design ident features a bold center hold, dynamic slice reveals, and lively splash accents that spotlight your brand. Perfect for intros or outros, it delivers clean lines, long shadow depth, and snappy motion for immediate impact. Easily adjust colors to match your palette and drop in your mark for a fast, professional result suited to food & beverage channels, chefs, eateries, and kitchen-themed creators.