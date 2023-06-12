Cosmic Orbit Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a cosmic logo animation. This clean, flat-design ident features a radiant sun, orbiting planets, comet streaks, and a subtle starfield that assemble into a striking circular frame around your mark. Smooth, fluid motion and glowing lines create an elegant, modern reveal suited for intros or outros across science, tech and creative content. Easily tailor background, stars, sun, planet and comet colors to match your identity. Deliver a polished, memorable opener that looks great on social, YouTube, and beyond.