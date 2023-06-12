Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cosmic Orbit Reveal - Original - Poster image

Cosmic Orbit Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cosmic
Outro
Planet
1.3Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cosmic logo animation. This clean, flat-design ident features a radiant sun, orbiting planets, comet streaks, and a subtle starfield that assemble into a striking circular frame around your mark. Smooth, fluid motion and glowing lines create an elegant, modern reveal suited for intros or outros across science, tech and creative content. Easily tailor background, stars, sun, planet and comet colors to match your identity. Deliver a polished, memorable opener that looks great on social, YouTube, and beyond.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us