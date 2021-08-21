Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dance Logo - Original - Poster image

Dance Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Silhouette
Grunge
1.2Kexports
rating
Give your channel a punchy start with an energetic dance logo animation. A bold silhouette takes center stage, surrounded by hand-drawn motion lines and grungy brush textures, before a dynamic paint reveal showcases your brand. Designed for dance crews, choreographers, DJs and event promoters, this vibrant tri‑color look is easy to tailor with simple color controls and a logo placeholder. Perfect as an intro or outro, it delivers impact in seconds while staying clean and modern. Make your identity move to the beat and stand out across social videos, promos and reels.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us