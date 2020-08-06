Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Game Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Game Logo Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Gaming
Flat design
1.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a sleek gaming logo animation. This minimal, flat design features a central gamepad and iconic controller symbols that orbit and burst to spotlight your brand. Customize background, shapes, and gamepad colors, then drop in your logo for a crisp intro or outro. Smooth pop-in and slide-in motion, vibrant color, and bold long shadows make your identity stand out on streams, reviews, highlights, or channels. Perfect for creators seeking a fast, polished gaming opener without complexity.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us