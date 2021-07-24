Gaming Glitch Logo Reveal

Kick off your gaming content with a bold, glitch-driven logo reveal. A swarm of 3D shapes assembles into a gamepad silhouette, surges with zoom and distortion, and clears to unveil your brand. This energetic, dark, digital design is perfect for Twitch and YouTube intros or outros. Fully customize colors, logo and audio to match your channel identity. Built for gamers who want a punchy, modern logo animation that stands out between matches, streams and highlight reels.