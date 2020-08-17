Grunge Neon Promo

Inject instant energy into your content with a neon grunge stomp opener built around kinetic typography, glitch bursts, and gritty textures. Bold headlines take center stage while animated blocks and paint wipes reveal your visuals. A dark, duotone palette with neon glow, dust particles, and film grain creates a punchy cyber feel. Customize multiple titles and media slots, tweak colors and fonts, and render a high-impact intro or promo fast. Ideal for bold announcements, teasers, trailers, and hype reels where strong text and quick transitions steal the spotlight.