Halloween Handprint

Make your brand unforgettable with a Halloween-ready logo animation. A smeared, bloody handprint drags across the screen to unveil your mark amid eerie light rays and drifting particles. Designed for horror intros and outros, this atmospheric ident delivers instant tension and cinematic punch. Customize the logo and colors to match your identity and unleash a chilling reveal that fits trailers, streams, and seasonal promos alike. Fast to render and easy to use, it’s the perfect way to add spooky polish to your videos.