Halloween Horror Opener

Kick off your spooky content with a fast, glitch-driven Halloween opener. This horror-themed title sequence blends hand-drawn typography, grunge textures, film grain, smoke and dust for a chilling, cinematic look. Multiple scenes and bold text builds make it perfect for intros, trailers and event promos. Easily customize text, colors, fonts and imagery to match your brand or theme, then render a high-impact opener ready for social posts, streams or screenings. If you want an energetic, dark and suspenseful start to your Halloween video, this template delivers.