Instagram Fast Promo
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2.5Kexports
Create a head-turning Instagram promo in minutes. This fast, square slideshow blends kinetic typography, bold geometric frames, and modern slide transitions to spotlight your visuals. Seamlessly drop in your images, tweak colors and fonts, and finish with a strong logo outro. Perfect for product teasers, campaign highlights, travel recaps, or fashion drops. Its energetic pacing and clean, minimal style keep the message clear while maximizing impact on social feeds.