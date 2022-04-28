Light Bulb Idea Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a sleek particle-driven logo animation. Glowing cyan particles swirl to form a light bulb silhouette before transforming into your logo, delivering a modern, tech-forward reveal. This clean design blends 3D motion graphics, neon glow, and a dark, minimal backdrop to create a polished intro or outro. Adjust background and particle colors to match your branding and pair it with your own audio. Ideal for innovative businesses, channels, and creators seeking a crisp, professional logo sting.