Liquid Clapperboard Reveal

Give your channel a stylish start with a playful logo animation built for film and cinema themes. A clapperboard snaps, dissolves into liquid, and bold paint splashes swirl to reveal your branding on a clean, flat background. Customize background and liquid colors to match your identity and use it as an energetic intro or a neat outro. The centered layout, fluid motion, and vibrant palette keep attention on your logo while delivering a cinematic nod that suits studios, reviewers, and creators alike.