Liquid Splash Logo

Bring your brand to life with a lively, hand-drawn logo reveal. This flat design animation splashes colorful liquid blobs and radial accents into a bold, centered mark—ideal for quick intros and outros. Customize the palette, background, and logo to match your identity, then add your own soundtrack. Smooth, fluid motion and clean composition ensure maximum impact on any channel while keeping things simple and modern. Create an eye-catching brand moment in seconds and export a ready-to-use clip for your videos.