Love Heart Valentine's Day Reveal

Make a heartfelt first impression with a hand-drawn heart reveal that blossoms into your logo. This clean, minimal logo animation blends flat design with gentle, romantic motion. Customize colors to match your brand, and use it as a short intro or outro for Valentine’s content, wedding highlights, love-themed promos, or social posts. The centered composition and gradient background keep attention on your mark while floating hearts add charm. Fast to edit and perfect for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a warm, distinctive identity moment.