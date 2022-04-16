Metaverse VR Glasses Logo Reveal
00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
1.6Kexports
Launch your brand with a futuristic VR logo reveal built from thousands of glowing particles. A neon tech ambience, rapid zoom burst, and clean centered layout create a bold, modern ident perfect for technology, metaverse, and VR content. Fine‑tune background and particle colors to match your branding, then swap in your logo for a polished intro or outro in seconds. The energetic motion, digital style, and 3D particle assembly ensure instant attention across social videos, trailers, and channels.
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