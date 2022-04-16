Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Metaverse VR Glasses Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Metaverse VR Glasses Logo Reveal

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Futuristic
Intro
Digital
VR headset
1.6Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a futuristic VR logo reveal built from thousands of glowing particles. A neon tech ambience, rapid zoom burst, and clean centered layout create a bold, modern ident perfect for technology, metaverse, and VR content. Fine‑tune background and particle colors to match your branding, then swap in your logo for a polished intro or outro in seconds. The energetic motion, digital style, and 3D particle assembly ensure instant attention across social videos, trailers, and channels.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us