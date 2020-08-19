Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Titles Opener - Black Friday - Poster image

Neon Titles Opener

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Glow
Title sequence
Cyberpunk
Promo
2.2Kexports
rating
Build a bold, neon-glowing opener in seconds. This fast title sequence features four animated title scenes, luminous frames, and scanning bars over your images. The cyberpunk-inspired look delivers high-impact kinetic typography with clean geometric lines on a dark backdrop. Perfect for promos, trailers, teasers, brand intros, and dynamic video ads. Customize text, colors, and imagery to match your visual identity and keep the energy high across every cut. If you need a sleek, modern opener that pops on social or YouTube, this neon titles template is a powerful, ready-to-use choice.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us