Neon Titles Opener

Build a bold, neon-glowing opener in seconds. This fast title sequence features four animated title scenes, luminous frames, and scanning bars over your images. The cyberpunk-inspired look delivers high-impact kinetic typography with clean geometric lines on a dark backdrop. Perfect for promos, trailers, teasers, brand intros, and dynamic video ads. Customize text, colors, and imagery to match your visual identity and keep the energy high across every cut. If you need a sleek, modern opener that pops on social or YouTube, this neon titles template is a powerful, ready-to-use choice.