Online Shopping E-Commerce Logo Reveal

Kick off your videos with a modern e-commerce logo reveal. A stylized shopping cart forms from shimmering particles as luminous streaks sweep across a dark gradient backdrop, culminating in a clean logo display. Designed for online stores, promos, ads, and brand intros, it blends minimal, digital glow aesthetics with energetic motion. Easily replace the logo, fine-tune colors to match your brand, and pair with your own audio. Use it as an intro or outro to add a polished, retail-ready identity moment to your content in seconds.