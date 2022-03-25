Running Sport Logo With Particles

Bring your athletic brand to life with a high‑energy logo reveal. This sports‑driven animation features a dynamic running figure formed by glowing particles, fast speed lines, and a smooth transition that converges into your logo. Ideal for intros and outros for fitness, marathon, gym, and team content, it offers a modern dark gradient look with vibrant neon accents. Customize colors and drop in your logo to get a polished, minimal, and powerful identity sting that amps up your videos in seconds.