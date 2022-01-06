Twitch Liquid Logo Intro

Make your channel pop with a crisp Twitch-ready logo reveal. This flat, minimal design blends a vibrant duotone palette with a smooth liquid transition and diagonal split for instant impact. A stylized chat-bubble motif guides the motion before your branding takes center stage. The pacing is energetic yet clean, ideal for intros, outros, and channel bumpers. Swap in your logo and adjust the colors to match your identity—perfect for streamers and creators who want a bold, modern look without the clutter.