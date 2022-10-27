YouTube Liquid Particles

Make a striking entrance with a sleek logo animation built around a YouTube play-button motif. Liquid particles form the iconic shape, then the camera bursts through to reveal your logo in the spotlight. Ideal for channel intros, outros, and brand idents, this 3D motion graphics design is minimal, elegant, and highly customizable. Tweak background and particle colors to match your branding and enjoy an energetic, polished reveal that looks great on any YouTube content.