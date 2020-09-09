Youtube Logo Reveal
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
4.9Kexports
Kick off or wrap up your videos with a fast, energetic 3D logo animation designed for YouTube branding. This clean, glossy intro features a bold play icon, dynamic motion, and social cues like subscribe and like graphics. Easily replace the logo and text, fine-tune colors, and make it your own in minutes. Perfect as an intro or outro to elevate your channel identity and keep viewers engaged from the first second.
Reviews (1)
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Best of re4ee
by SteveJacamo
excellent work
amazing tool