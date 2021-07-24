Youtube Minimal Liquid Logo

Create a polished YouTube logo animation with a minimal, geometric look and fluid, liquid reveals. This short opener centers your brand mark with bold color, clean motion, and a modern diagonal split. Customize your logo and colors in seconds, then use it as a punchy intro or crisp outro for your channel. The flowing wave, subtle droplets, and simple outline shapes add style without clutter. Perfect for creators seeking a fast, eye-catching ident that looks pro on every upload.