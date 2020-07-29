Beauty Make Up Instagram Stories

Showcase your message in a polished vertical Story video. This elegant promo template features a silky fabric background, bold headlines, and a framed image area that transitions with stylish slice reveals. Perfect for product highlights, event teasers, and social ads, it’s minimal yet eye‑catching. Easily customize colors, fonts, and imagery to match your brand and deliver a premium look with smooth motion. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and Shorts when you need a clean, modern slideshow that elevates your content.