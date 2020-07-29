Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Beauty Make Up Instagram Stories - Black Friday - Poster image

Beauty Make Up Instagram Stories

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Fabric folds
Elegant
Slideshow
185exports
rating
Showcase your message in a polished vertical Story video. This elegant promo template features a silky fabric background, bold headlines, and a framed image area that transitions with stylish slice reveals. Perfect for product highlights, event teasers, and social ads, it’s minimal yet eye‑catching. Easily customize colors, fonts, and imagery to match your brand and deliver a premium look with smooth motion. Ideal for Instagram Stories, Reels, TikTok, and Shorts when you need a clean, modern slideshow that elevates your content.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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