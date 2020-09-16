Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Promo - Black Friday - Poster image

Modern Promo

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 15 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Blob shape
Kinetic typography
Outline text
11.8Kexports
rating
Build a modern, high-impact promo with bold kinetic typography, vibrant gradient accents and clean, minimal layouts. This template pairs headlines with images using a crisp two‑column structure, organic blob masks and decorative rings. Fast slice transitions keep the energy high, while a centered logo reveal wraps it all up professionally. Perfect for products, brands and campaigns across any industry. Swap images, edit titles, tweak colors and you’re ready to publish a polished, on-brand video in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us