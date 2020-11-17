80s Neon Intro

Bring retro flair to your brand with a bold 80s neon logo animation. This synthwave intro features a glowing triangle frame, a perspective grid horizon, palm silhouettes, and a nostalgic VHS overlay for authentic analog charm. The logo and tagline take center stage with vibrant neon glows and smooth camera drift. Perfect for channel intros and outros, you can fine-tune colors, toggle retro elements, and add your branding in seconds. Deliver a high-impact, vintage-inspired identity that pops on any screen.