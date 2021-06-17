Abstract Glitch

Create a high-impact opener in seconds with this glitch-driven logo animation. A rotating wireframe hologram, HUD overlays, RGB splits and cinematic letterboxing deliver a bold, tech-forward aesthetic. The clean, centered composition keeps focus on your mark while digital distortions add energy and edge. Perfect for tech brands, creators and channels seeking an eye-catching intro or outro, this template is quick to customize—just add your logo and adjust colors to match your branding.