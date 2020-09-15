Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Analog Style Glitch - Black Friday - Poster image

Analog Style Glitch

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Analog
Outro
6.3Kexports
rating
Give your brand a punchy entrance with an analog-inspired glitch logo reveal. This high-energy intro/outro blends VHS aesthetics, scanlines, film grain, and bold RGB split to deliver a nostalgic yet modern identity hit. Drop in your logo and optional tagline, tweak colors and intensity, and you’re ready to go. Ideal for creators, streamers, and brands seeking a fast, gritty reveal that stands out across social video and YouTube. No footage required—just your mark, and let the distortion do the rest.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us