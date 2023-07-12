Audio Pulse Pro

Showcase your tracks with a clean, minimal visualizer. This template combines a bold timer, compact equalizer bars, a central waveform or timeline, and a linear spectrum for clear, audio‑reactive feedback. Customize artist and track text, add your logo, choose a background, and fine‑tune colors, band density, and frequency ranges. The layout is designed for clarity and polish, adapting to the full length of your audio. Ideal for singles, mixes and channel uploads when you want a refined, professional look without clutter.