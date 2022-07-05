Bad Signal 2.0

Showcase your music with a slick, glitch‑driven visualizer built for releases, mixes and livestreams. A responsive spectrum and waveform animate to your audio, while a glassy HUD presents artist, track info, a timer and progress bar. Neon light trails, digital grid overlays and tasteful particles complete the futuristic vibe. Tweak colors, spectrum style and background to match your brand and let the visuals pulse with every beat. Perfect for singles, EPs, DJ sets and channels that want a polished, high‑tech presentation.