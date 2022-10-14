Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Hexagon Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Clean Hexagon Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
25.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your track with a clean, minimal music visualizer designed to work with any genre. This template features a linear spectrum of equalizer bars, hexagon accents, an on-screen timer, and a progress bar, creating a sleek media player feel. Customize your background, logo, colors, and typography, and add artist and song labels for a polished release-ready look. Audio-reactive animation drives the visuals, ensuring your music stays center stage with crisp, modern UI elements and balanced composition.
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Romabox
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us