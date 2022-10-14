Clean Hexagon Visualizer

Showcase your track with a clean, minimal music visualizer designed to work with any genre. This template features a linear spectrum of equalizer bars, hexagon accents, an on-screen timer, and a progress bar, creating a sleek media player feel. Customize your background, logo, colors, and typography, and add artist and song labels for a polished release-ready look. Audio-reactive animation drives the visuals, ensuring your music stays center stage with crisp, modern UI elements and balanced composition.