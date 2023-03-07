Clean Visualizer
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
7.8Kexports
Give your music a sleek, modern presence with this clean audio visualizer. A responsive linear spectrum animates to your track, supported by a minimalist central title area, progress bar, and time readout for a polished player feel. Customize colors, spectrum style, and text to match your brand or release. Perfect for singles, albums, mixes, and artist channels seeking a refined, distraction-free look that puts the sound first.