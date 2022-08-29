Cyber Waves

Showcase your music with a sleek, futuristic audio visualizer. A neon waveform and particle helix react to your track in real time while a circular cover frame, titles, timer and progress bar present your release professionally. Customize colors, fonts, filters and spectrum settings to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube uploads, single teasers and artist promos, this 3D motion graphics template delivers high‑contrast, glowing visuals that make any genre shine.