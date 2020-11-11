Flashy Glitch Distortion

Supercharge your branding with a high-energy glitch logo reveal built for modern intros and outros. This design fuses neon color, LED matrix texture, and bold RGB split effects to deliver an impactful identity hit. Glide through a 3D pixel space with cinematic letterbox framing, punchy flashes, and a clean centered logo hold with optional tagline. Easily customize colors and visual intensity to match your brand. Ideal for tech, gaming, music, and creative channels seeking a dynamic, digital-first aesthetic.