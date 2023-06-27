Glass Screen

Elevate your release with a cinematic 3D glass music visualizer. A rotating glass panel frames a clean linear audio spectrum, complete with timer and progress bar for polished presentation. Audio‑reactive motion adapts to any genre, while subtle beat‑synced blur adds depth. Customize background imagery, colors, fonts, and spectrum settings to match your brand. Perfect for single drops, album teasers, or channel uploads, this elegant 3D motion graphics template delivers a modern, digital look that keeps the music front and center.