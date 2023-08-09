Glitch-O-Matic

Inject instant energy into your brand with a bold glitch logo reveal. This template blends RGB split, old‑TV textures, film grain, and strobe hits for a high‑impact digital aesthetic. The logo surges forward, leaves an echoing trail, then transitions to a clean tagline reveal—ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize colors, glow, noise, and the glitch intensity to match your identity. Designed for high contrast, fast cuts, and modern tech vibes, it works beautifully across channels, trailers, and quick promos. Drop in your logo and tagline to produce a striking, professional animation in minutes.