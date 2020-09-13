Heavy Glitch Distortion

Deliver a bold, tech-forward identity hit with a heavy glitch logo animation. This energetic intro/outro blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, and gritty film grain over a digital grid backdrop for an industrial, high-impact feel. Drop in your logo and title to unleash rapid distortion, scanning bars, and hard-hitting flashes that command attention. Ideal for technology brands, esports, and modern content creators who want a strong, stylized opener or closer with a distinctive glitch aesthetic.