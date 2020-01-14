Hexagon Slideshow
01:00 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 11 images · 19 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
12.5Kexports
Tell your story with a modern hexagon slideshow built for brand promos and presentations. Clean, geometric design meets cinematic polish with letterbox bars, tasteful light leaks and bokeh texture. Smooth parallax, slide-in titles and seamless transitions keep focus on your message and visuals. Easily drop in images, add headlines and finish with a refined logo outro. Flexible color styling and overlays help you dial in the perfect mood. Ideal for corporate reels, product overviews and elegant brand storytelling.
Reviews (1)
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Best of Romabox
by BDBossMovement
great production
i recommendation to you would be to allow the feed to be slowed down or sped up depending on preference