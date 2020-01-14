Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hexagon Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Hexagon Slideshow

01:00 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 11 images · 19 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Geometric
Hexagon grid
Lens dirt
Wide logo
12.5Kexports
rating
Tell your story with a modern hexagon slideshow built for brand promos and presentations. Clean, geometric design meets cinematic polish with letterbox bars, tasteful light leaks and bokeh texture. Smooth parallax, slide-in titles and seamless transitions keep focus on your message and visuals. Easily drop in images, add headlines and finish with a refined logo outro. Flexible color styling and overlays help you dial in the perfect mood. Ideal for corporate reels, product overviews and elegant brand storytelling.
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GoingTheDistance
by BDBossMovement
great production
i recommendation to you would be to allow the feed to be slowed down or sped up depending on preference
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us