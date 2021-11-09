Hi-Tech Logo Reveal

Create a striking hi‑tech brand moment with a fast, glitch-driven logo animation. A luminous plexus network, neon glow, and chromatic edges build energy around your mark while a clean tagline area supports your message. Optimized for intros and outros, this digital, futuristic design keeps attention locked on your logo. Easily customize colors, typography, and timing accents to match any brand. Ideal for tech, apps, startups, and creators who want a modern, impactful ident that looks sharp on dark backgrounds.