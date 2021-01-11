Showcase your music with a clean, vinyl-inspired visualizer built for artists, labels, and producers. A rotating LP sits at center stage, surrounded by a circular audio spectrum and neon HUD accents. The interface includes a waveform timeline, progress bar, and time readout. Optional mirror, blur, and zoom effects can pulse on the beat for extra impact. Customize artwork, logo, and text to match your release and brand. Perfect for YouTube, social posts, premieres, or background visuals while your track plays.