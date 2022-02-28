Bring your tracks to life with a modern vinyl record music visualizer. A rotating LP sits center stage with a circular spectrum, sidebar waveform, timer, and progress bar that all react to your audio. Drop in your album cover and logo, adjust colors and background media, and fine‑tune beat‑driven effects for any genre. The clean, dark layout with neon accents keeps focus on your music while delivering polished, professional visuals—ideal for single releases, teasers, and channel uploads.