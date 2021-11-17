Particle Beat

Transform your audio into a sleek, neon visual with a circular, beat‑reactive spectrum at center stage. This music visualizer features a clean, centered layout, optional timer and timeline, and editable song and author text. Tweak spectrum and background colors, pick your fonts, and select the frequency range to emphasize. The design glows on a dark gradient backdrop for maximum contrast and clarity. Perfect for track releases, visual promos, and channel uploads, it adapts to any genre and automatically matches your audio length.