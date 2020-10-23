Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Pixelation Glitch - Original - Poster image

Pixelation Glitch

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Glitch artifacts
Outro
2.1Kexports
rating
Bring bold digital chaos to your brand with a heavy pixelation glitch logo animation. This high-energy intro/outro blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, scanlines, halftone textures and data blocks for a modern tech vibe. Drop in your logo and title, tweak colors, toggle vignette, and dial in damage and noise. Fine-tune extrusion for both logo and text to achieve anything from flat to dimensional looks. Perfect for channels, promos, and tech-forward branding where a fast, impactful reveal matters.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us