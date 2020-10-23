Bring bold digital chaos to your brand with a heavy pixelation glitch logo animation. This high-energy intro/outro blends RGB split, chromatic aberration, scanlines, halftone textures and data blocks for a modern tech vibe. Drop in your logo and title, tweak colors, toggle vignette, and dial in damage and noise. Fine-tune extrusion for both logo and text to achieve anything from flat to dimensional looks. Perfect for channels, promos, and tech-forward branding where a fast, impactful reveal matters.