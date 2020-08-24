Quick Tech Glitch
00:04 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.2Kexports
Create a striking technology-branded logo intro or outro with crisp glitch effects, a digital grid and scrolling code overlays. This fast, energetic ident centers your logo with optional supporting title text. Toggle background layers like grid, scratches and tech text to dial in the perfect look. Adjust colors and scale to match your brand. Ideal for software, cybersecurity, IT services, startups and manufacturing—anywhere a modern, high-tech identity is key.