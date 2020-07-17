RGB Impact

Make your mark with a high‑impact glitch logo reveal. This fast, energetic intro fuses RGB split effects, cinematic bars, and a subtle digital grid for a bold tech-forward aesthetic. Drop in your logo, switch the tagline on or off, and tailor colors and intensities to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros across channels, it delivers a clean, modern finish with powerful hits and crisp transitions. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a sleek, digital vibe that grabs attention from the first frame.