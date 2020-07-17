Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RGB Impact - Original - Poster image

RGB Impact

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Glitch artifacts
Glitch effects
4.2Kexports
rating
Make your mark with a high‑impact glitch logo reveal. This fast, energetic intro fuses RGB split effects, cinematic bars, and a subtle digital grid for a bold tech-forward aesthetic. Drop in your logo, switch the tagline on or off, and tailor colors and intensities to match your identity. Perfect for intros and outros across channels, it delivers a clean, modern finish with powerful hits and crisp transitions. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a sleek, digital vibe that grabs attention from the first frame.
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Romabox
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us