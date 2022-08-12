Shatter Visualizer

Transform your track into a stunning, audio‑reactive experience. This neon visualizer features a central logo that shatters into 3D shards, a dynamic waveform line, pulsing light rays and atmospheric particles. Customize the background, colors, and typography, plus add artist and track details. The visuals respond to your music, emphasizing beats and frequencies for a high‑energy, futuristic look. Ideal for uploads, premieres and channel branding, it delivers a bold, modern vibe that makes any release feel epic.