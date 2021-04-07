Simple and Modern

Showcase your music with a clean, neon audio visualizer built around a linear spectrum in cinematic perspective. The EQ bars react to your track in real time, while an optional timer and progress bar keep listeners engaged. Personalize artist and song text, adjust colors, glow and band thickness, and fine‑tune frequency range. Depth of field and background filters add subtle atmosphere without clutter. Minimal, modern, and responsive, this visualizer is ideal for singles, mixes, and channel uploads when you want a sleek, branded look with fast setup and striking clarity.