Simple Glitch Shapes

Give your brand a sharp, modern entrance with a minimal glitch logo reveal. Geometric shapes assemble, distort, and resolve into a clean, centered mark with bold contrast and long shadows. Subtle scanlines, dot grids, and wavy line accents add digital texture without clutter. Perfect for intros and outros, you can customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity. The monochrome look keeps it sleek, while glitch artifacts deliver energetic edge. Drop in your logo, tweak the palette, and publish a polished ident that stands out across social, promo videos, and YouTube.