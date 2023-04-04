Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simplistic Modern Viz - Original - Poster image

Simplistic Modern Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
6.6Kexports
rating
Bring your audio to life with a clean, modern visualizer built for music and podcasts. A circular spectrum reacts to your track while clear timing and info fields keep viewers engaged. Drop in your logo and artwork, fine‑tune colors and glow, and let the audio drive the motion. Perfect for mixes, episodes, and releases where minimalist design and readability matter. Create polished visuals that look great on channels and streams without clutter—just crisp motion, strong contrast, and a professional presentation.
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Romabox
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us