Simplistic Modern Viz

Bring your audio to life with a clean, modern visualizer built for music and podcasts. A circular spectrum reacts to your track while clear timing and info fields keep viewers engaged. Drop in your logo and artwork, fine‑tune colors and glow, and let the audio drive the motion. Perfect for mixes, episodes, and releases where minimalist design and readability matter. Create polished visuals that look great on channels and streams without clutter—just crisp motion, strong contrast, and a professional presentation.