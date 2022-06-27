Tech Vinyl Visualizer

Turn your track into a striking, audio‑reactive showpiece. This visualizer features a central vinyl disc, pulsing concentric rings, and a digital grid backdrop. An animated spectrum, timer, and progress bar create a polished media‑player feel. Personalize artist and track text, add your logo and cover art, and tailor colors to match your branding. Designed for electronic, house, and modern genres, it delivers crisp, futuristic vibes that stand out on channels and socials. Upload your audio and let the spectrum dance to every beat.