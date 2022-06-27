Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Tech Vinyl Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Tech Vinyl Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.4Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a striking, audio‑reactive showpiece. This visualizer features a central vinyl disc, pulsing concentric rings, and a digital grid backdrop. An animated spectrum, timer, and progress bar create a polished media‑player feel. Personalize artist and track text, add your logo and cover art, and tailor colors to match your branding. Designed for electronic, house, and modern genres, it delivers crisp, futuristic vibes that stand out on channels and socials. Upload your audio and let the spectrum dance to every beat.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us