Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
80s Road Visualizer - Video Background - Poster image

80s Road Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Retro
Glow
13.5Kexports
rating
Transport your music into a retro-futuristic world. This 80s synthwave visualizer blends neon grids, palm silhouettes and VHS texture with a responsive 3D equalizer that dances to your track. Showcase your album art and artist info at center stage while pulsing light rays and horizon glow amplify every beat. Perfect for singles, remixes and channel uploads, it adapts beautifully to horizontal, square or vertical formats. Just add your audio, tweak colors and spectrum settings, and render a stylish throwback that looks fresh on any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us