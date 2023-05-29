80s Road Visualizer - Square

Transport your music into a retro-futuristic world. This 80s synthwave visualizer blends neon grids, palm silhouettes and VHS texture with a responsive 3D equalizer that dances to your track. Showcase your album art and artist info at center stage while pulsing light rays and horizon glow amplify every beat. Perfect for singles, remixes and channel uploads, it adapts beautifully to horizontal, square or vertical formats. Just add your audio, tweak colors and spectrum settings, and render a stylish throwback that looks fresh on any platform.